Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 for Oncology PET Imaging

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragnostics, which is developing molecular radiotherapy for imaging and treating a broad range of cancers, today announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to examine Theragnostics' investigational agent THG-008 for PET imaging in a range of cancers.

The research is due to start in February 2021 and will be led by Dr. Michael Nader, head of radiochemistry and part of the Clinic for Nuclear Medicine at Universitätsklinikum Essen (University Hospital Essen), in Germany.

THG-008 is a novel fluorine-18 radiolabelled PARP inhibitor (18F-PARPi) which has a number of applications relevant to imaging cancer. A Phase 1 clinical study for THG-008 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) completed recruitment in May 2019. Data published in a peer-reviewed publication confirmed imaging of head and neck cancer with 18F-PARPi was feasible and had an acceptable safety profile.1 The study also confirmed that 18F-PARPi can detect primary and metastatic HNSCC lesions, and that retention in cancer deposits was longer than in healthy tissues.

Commenting on the collaboration, Greg Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Theragnostics, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Professor Dr Ken Herrmann, who has extensive experience in Nuclear Medicine and is an important researcher in the field. Radiolabelled PARP inhibitors have the potential to improve patient survival in a number of cancers. There are several approved conventional pharmaceutical PARP inhibitors on the market with new indications being approved in recent months further expanding an existing multibillion dollar market."

Professor Dr. Ken Herrmann added: "Universitätsklinikum Essen specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer using nuclear medicine techniques which puts us in a privileged position to assess and evaluate the potential of THG-008 as a PET imaging agent. With this study we hope to advance our understanding of the applicability of PARP inhibitor imaging oncology."

1. https://clincancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/26/13/3110

About Theragnostics

Theragnostics, a private biotech company based in UK and US, is developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. It has developed a radiopharmaceutical technology platform that allows for diagnostic tools as well as therapeutic solutions to inform clinical management, guide care and treat cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Three diagnostic imaging agents have been successfully developed. The first radiopharmaceutical therapy, rPARP inhibitor THG-009 (I-123 labelled PARPi) is expected to enter clinical development in 2021. Theragnostics is led by recognized experts in the clinical development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine products.

For more information, please visit www.theragnostics.com.

About Universitätsklinikum Essen (Essen University Hospital)

Essen University Hospital is a pace setter for first-rate medical services in the Ruhr metropolis. Here, scientific research is tightly interwoven with medical practice, directly benefitting patients who can be certain that they will receive the latest available therapies. In clinical trials, they receive innovative treatments from which patients elsewhere will not benefit until many years later once they become standard therapies everywhere.

https://www.uk-essen.de/en/homepage/

For more information please contact:

Theragnostics

Michael Ferris

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)330-606-7437

SOURCE Theragnostics

Related Links

http://www.theragnostics.com

