Theragun Named the Official Player Gift for the PGA TOUR'S Most Exciting Tournament, the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragun, Inc., the leader in hand-held percussive therapy devices, announced today that The Thunderbirds, hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, have chosen Theragun as the official player gift for all PGA TOUR players participating in the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, being held January 27 through February 2, 2020 at the TPC Scottsdale. The tournament is one of the PGA TOUR's best-attended events, with a world-class field of 132 PGA TOUR players. Known as "The People's Open," this tournament connects the world's best golfers with their beloved fans.

Every year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open team works hard to find the most sought-after products to gift the players. As Theragun becomes a staple in clubhouses and golf retailers around the world, The Thunderbirds have chosen the Theragun G3PRO as the official player gift, a professional-grade percussive therapy device designed to increase range of motion, enhance performance, and accelerate recovery. The G3PRO is Theragun's most powerful, fully customizable deep muscle treatment, and is trusted by professionals worldwide.

"At Theragun we are always working to develop customized protocols for specific sports and activities backed by research and science. We have seen how golfers, especially at the professional level, can benefit from percussive therapy," said Dr. Jason Wersland, founder of Theragun. "We are so happy the Waste Management Phoenix Open chose to provide the best golfers around the world with a Theragun, showcasing their investment in player's health by allowing them to experience the game-changing benefits first hand."

Taking golf games to the next level both on and off the course, Dr. Jason has developed short protocols to increase flexibility and reduce the risk of common injuries, like golfer's elbow. As the pioneer in restorative and preventative techniques, Theragun Percussive Therapy can accelerate the pre-round warmup compared to other modalities – giving golfers more time to practice and play. To prevent common aches in the lower back, and keep golfers feeling and swinging their best for all 18 holes, Theragun has also created protocols for using the device between holes and for post-round muscle recovery.

"This event is known on the PGA TOUR as offering players new and unique gifts as part of their event experience and this year Theragun really fits that bill," said Tim Woods, 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman. "On top of that, Theragun is a product that PGA TOUR players can really benefit from. Golfers are at the forefront of wellness and recovery practices, and Theragun leads the way in percussive therapy."

The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 "active" members and more than 280 "life" members. The Thunderbirds raised a record $13.2 million for charity from proceeds from the 2019 WM Phoenix Open and have eclipsed $147 million in charitable giving since its inception in 1932. For more information on The Thunderbirds or the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, visit www.wmphoenixopen.com .

About | Theragun

Theragun is a leading health and wellness company rooted in science and technology, helping people feel their best every day, naturally. Building on over a decade of research and development, Theragun's portfolio of proprietary state-of-the-art products and services were created to effectively reduce tension, accelerate recovery, and improve whole-body wellness. Today, Theragun products are trusted by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide, physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 50 countries. Visit www.theragun.com for the latest news and information about Theragun. Follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About | Waste Management Phoenix Open

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community will be held at TPC Scottsdale January 27 – February 2, 2020. "The People's Open" was recently named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR for 2019, an honor that has been earned four times in the last six years (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019) to help the tournament gain legendary status for being one the most unique events in golf. The 2020 edition will mark the 85th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the 11th as the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook, and Twitter .

