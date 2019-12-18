TheraLight, LLC Nominated for Prestigious Edison Awards 2020

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC, an FDA registered manufacturer and distributor of cutting-edge light therapy products, announced that its flagship product, TheraLight 360, has been nominated for an Edison Award, an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation.

Originally established in 1987, the Edison Awards™ have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Each year, more than 150 companies from all over the world are honored with an Edison Award, including Fortune 500 companies, small start-ups, and everything in between.

"TheraLight strives to bring an alternative to the pharmaceutical solutions being given to patients for pain relief and health and wellness recovery that often have side effects, and fuel the opioid problem in the United States," said TheraLight CEO and president, Charles Vorwaller. "Our non-invasive and drug-free technology makes it easy and accessible to receive the benefits of light therapy, now referred to as photobiomodulation. We are honored to be nominated for this prestigious award, and receiving this award in 2020 will greatly assist us in getting the awareness and message out regarding our company and products."

The 2020 Edison Awards Finalists will be announced in February 2020 and are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), whose extraordinary new product development methods garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents and made him a household name across the world. Edison pioneered five industries that transformed our world, including the incandescent electric light and the system of electrical power, the phonograph and recorded sound, the telephone transmitter, the storage battery, as well as movies and the motion-picture camera.

According to Justin Vorwaller, Theralight COO, "TheraLight is built on 30 years of experience in the medical industry. Uniquely utilizing red and near infrared light in four wavelengths in a true 360-degree coverage, TheraLight 360 actively delivers maximized treatment coverages of the entire body so that patients can receive optimal outcomes. We are encouraged by the results we are seeing and excited for the future as we expand not only nationally, but internationally."

More information regarding the TheraLight nomination can be found here:

https://edisonawards.com/nomineegallery.php

To learn more about TheraLight, its products, or laser therapy, please visit www.theralight.com, or call 877.782.7736.

For media inquiries, please contact Brian Probst with TheraLight, LLC at 801.376.8469, 231196@email4pr.com.

About TheraLight

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser (www.aspenlaser.com). For more information, please visit www.theralight.com.

About Edison Awards

Honoring Innovations and Innovators - The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. Our vision is guided by the legacy of Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team who successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market. The Awards are named after businessman Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) and the organization says that they "symbolize the persistence and excellence in innovation personified by Edison."

For more information, visit https://edisonawards.com/contact.php or contact Justin Starbird, The Aebli Group, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at 207.939.2065, justin@edisonawards.com.

