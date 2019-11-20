TheraLight, LLC Offers Next Generation Red Light Therapy Option for Total Body Photobiomodulation (TBP) Wellness: TheraLight FIT

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC (TL), an FDA-registered manufacturer and distributor of cutting-edge light therapy products, announced today the recent launch of its TheraLight FIT for total body Photobiomodulation (TBP) system. In response to a number of requests for a compact product, TL's biomedical and photonic engineers were able to create a unit sized for smaller medical professional offices and residential homes, giving more individuals access to the health and wellness benefits of laser therapy, such as pain free treatments with little effects and contraindications.

TheraLight FIT

"We are pleased to be able to offer this latest model as an extension of our extremely popular TheraLight 360 line, which debuted in December of 2018, and has exceeded our expectations for both product performance and sales," said Charles Vorwaller, CEO, president of TheraLight, LLC. "Our overriding goal is to continue bringing our innovative technologies and products to as many people as possible, and TheraLight FIT is part of that initiative. In fact, more than half of our TheraLight FIT sales are into private residential homes for personal use and treatments."

TheraLight FIT represents advanced light therapy technology using "LED" (light emitting diodes) with both Red (visible) and IR (infrared or invisible) wavelengths that enhance the body's ability to heal itself from many conditions, while reducing pain and inflammation.

According to Justin Vorwaller, TheraLight, LLC's chief operating officer, "both the TheraLight 360 and the TheraLight FIT are truly 'next generation' red light therapy products. Many are familiar with - and have used - various small red-light therapy panels with varying levels of positive outcomes. However, there are many challenges to these red-light therapy products in the market, such as the inability to treat the entire body, a limited number of wavelengths, and zero technology features for pulsing."

In contrast, all TheraLight products are able to provide a total body Photobiomodulation treatment that harnesses the power and efficacy of 4 wavelengths (1 Red and 3 Infrared), with the largest number of medical grade LED available, that can be operated via a wireless touchscreen tablet controller in multiple operating modes, including continuous wave and pulsing. The result of these combined features are enhanced and consistent outcomes. Because of the unattended feature of the TheraLight products, each are simple to operate and do not require the manual operation like all other pain management devices.

In order to meet the growing demand for TheraLight 360 and Theralight FIT products, TheraLight, LLC is currently expanding its physical space and operations. To learn more about TheraLight, its products, or laser therapy, please visit www.theralight.com , or call 877.782.7736.

About TheraLight

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser ( www.aspenlaser.com ) For more information, please visit www.theralight.com.

