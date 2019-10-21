TheraLight Receives MedTech Outlook's 2019 Top 10 Physiotherapy Solution Providers Award

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC, a Utah private corporation, announced that it was selected by MedTech Outlook as a recipient of its 2019 Top 10 Physiotherapy Solutions Providers Award. Conducted annually, the award recognizes innovative companies in the healthcare industry. TheraLight is providing new options in healthcare with photobiomodulation (PBMT), which can reduce pain and inflammation, as well as encourage healing in wounds, tendons, nerves, and bones. Utilizing red and near infrared light in four wavelengths, in a true 360-degree coverage, TheraLight 360 uniquely delivers maximized treatment coverages so patients can feel maximized results.

TheraLight, LLC

"TheraLight is honored to be recognized by MedTech Outlook," said TheraLight CEO, Charles Vorwaller. "Recognition of our exciting new technology helps further validate and reaffirm our strategic and technical goals to provide the most advanced products to redefine the way that light can positively impact health care by focusing on the causes and not just the symptoms."

"We congratulate TheraLight for being at the forefront of providing non-invasive therapeutic treatments for drug-free pain relief and faster recovery," said Alex D'souza, managing editor of MedTech Outlook. "The value of these treatments and solutions in healthcare is evident and we anticipate hearing more about the success of TheraLight in the years to come."

A copy of the award and an interview article with the CEO of TheraLight can be found here:

https://physiotherapy.medicaltechoutlook.com/vendor/theralight-360-a-breakthrough-in-photobiomodulation-therapy-cid-395-mid-37.html

To learn more about TheraLight, its products, or laser therapy, please visit https://www.theralight.com/ , or call 877.782.7736.

For media inquiries, please contact Brian Probst with TheraLight, LLC at 801.376.8469, info@theralight.com .

About TheraLight

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser ( www.aspenlaser.com ) For more information, please visit www.theralight.com.

About MedTech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, MedTech Outlook is a magazine that covers the most important and latest developments in the healthcare industry and acts as a liaison between medical suppliers and manufacturers and medical institutes including hospitals. We aim at monitoring and informing about the latest trends, challenges and technology solutions in medical technology products and will be following a learn-from-peer approach where the decision makers will be putting forth their views and reviews about certain technologies which can create a difference in providing healthcare to patients.

Today, medical technology is a broad field where innovation plays a crucial role in sustaining health. The development of medical devices and equipment has culminated into the utmost priority as devices are making significant contributions to improving the health of people all around the world. In the healthcare industry, the dependence on medical technology cannot be overstated, and as a result of the development of these brilliant innovations, healthcare practitioners can continue to find ways to improve their practice – from better diagnosis, surgical procedures, and improved patient care. For more information, please visit www.medicaltechoutlook.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough Awards

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today. A panel of experts and members of MedTech Outlook's editorial board selected and finalized the "Top 10 Physiotherapy Solution Providers - 2019" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants.

Media Contact:

TheraLight, LLC

Brian Probst

801.376.8469

226187@email4pr.com

SOURCE TheraLight, LLC

Related Links

https://www.theralight.com/

