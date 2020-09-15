TheraLight Supports Pain Awareness Month September 2020

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight announces its support for National Pain Awareness Month for September 2020. National Pain Awareness Month was originally started in 2001 when the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) connected with other groups to start the Pain Awareness Campaign. An important effort of the campaign was the development of Pain Awareness Month. Today, a coalition of organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH), American Chronic Pain Association, and Partners for Understanding Pain, participate in this month to raise awareness of the personal, economic, and social impact of pain on society.

"Nearly 100 million Americans experience chronic pain, which is more than those who have diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined," said Justin Vorwaller, MBA, COO, TheraLight. "Living with pain can be debilitating and adversely affect everyday life. We find that many are not familiar with new technology that is now available to treat this pain and is drug-free and noninvasive. This new technology called photobiomodulation helps treat the causes of the pain and not just the symptoms. Our Company, TheraLight, is on a mission to educate the public regarding our FDA cleared devices, that can increase access to appropriate pain management and improve the quality life for those suffering from pain."

Presently, to address their pain, millions of Americans are using prescription opioid analgesics; however, the use and abuse of opioid analgesic drugs for the treatment of acute and chronic pain has increased at an alarming rate in the United States, creating a drug abuse crisis. The annual number of overdose deaths involving prescription opioids has nearly quadrupled since 2000, and this increase parallels the marked growth in the quantity of opioid pain relievers being prescribed for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.

TheraLight has created free educational handouts for both physicians and patients regarding the benefits of photobiomodulation. These can be requested by contacting the company at: [email protected]/benefits.com, or their website at www.theralight.com .

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser ( www.aspenlaser.com ) For more information, please visit www.theralight.com .

The American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) is a nonprofit, self-help organization that provides assistance and hope to individuals with chronic pain. Established in 1980, the American Chronic Pain Association operates support groups throughout the United States and offers its members positive and constructive methods for dealing with chronic pain. For more information: https://www.theacpa.org/ .

