Theralink® Technologies Achieves Major Milestone: California Clinical and Public Health License for its Golden, CO Laboratory

DENVER, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies, Inc. (OTC: OBMP), a precision medicine and molecular profiling company specializing in patented, biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology, today announced that the Company has received Clinical and Public Health License from the State of California for its Golden, Colorado laboratory, effective March 11th, 2021.

The CLIA program is put in place by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to regulate laboratories that test human specimens. The results of the California CLIA License allow Theralink to accept and perform testing on human specimens from California. The California Clinical and Public Health License survey showed that all CLIA Condition-level requirements were met, adhering to the highest standards in the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the California Clinical and Public Health License for our Golden, CO laboratory as this was truly a team effort. Receiving the California licensure is a key step in our growth strategy as we plan to expand our testing capabilities and uncover key insights that may improve cancer treatment for breast cancer patients," said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President & CEO of Theralink Technologies, Inc. "With the Clinical and Public Health License from the State of California, we expect to begin receiving, testing and billing for patient's breast cancer tumor specimens in California in Q2 2021."

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling and precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

