Theralink® Technologies Moves Closer Toward Changing the Standard of Care for All Women Newly Diagnosed with HER2+ Breast Cancer

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent announcement by Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine at George Mason University (CAPMM), Theralink Technologies (OTC: OBMP) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), was named commercial provider of its patented Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) technology for breast cancer patients, if the proposed study has a positive outcome.

George Mason and Rutgers' collaboration recently received the U.S. Army's prestigious Breast Cancer Research Program (BCRP) Breakthrough Award. From here, the project's overall goal is clinical validation – equating to a new way for measuring HER2+ breast cancer based on the tumor's activation (phosphorylation) state. Further, the measurement in the form of the Theralink® assay, may be predictive, by using only the patient's diagnostic biopsy, to determine whether or not that patient will respond favorably to the treatment.

"This is a massive step forward, further validating what has been previously proven through the nationally recognized ISPY2 trials– that Theralink's patented RPPA technology might mean a change in the Standard of Care for all women newly diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer," said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President & CEO of Theralink Technologies. "This cohort of patients accounts for approximately 25 percent of all US women's breast cancer or upwards of 70,000 patients annually. It may be a game changer in the world of oncology and may make a meaningful impact on so many cancer patients."

Theralink's RPPA testing measures the direct activation state for dozens of drug targets at once. This can potentially provide oncologists with key information about the patient's specific tumor and possible clinical pathways.

"We've partnered with Theralink who will be responsible for the assay commercialization and expanded clinical assessment to provide possible accelerated adoption and clinical use by medical oncologists," said Emanuel Petricoin, CAPMM co-director, and a scientific advisor to the Company. "We have set up the infrastructure to quickly deploy the information and technology; if this holds true, we have a commercial partner ready to take it to the bedside as part of a patient clinical care plan and treatment decision support tool."

"The rigorous blinded validation of the new test with our Rutgers colleagues will be the first step toward potentially realizing an important clinical impact for breast cancer," said Lance A. Liotta M.D. PhD, Co-Director Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine, Medical Director Clinical Proteomics Lab College of Science, George Mason University.

For more clinical information on the George Mason University and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey collaboration, visit science.gmu.edu.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling and precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Theralink Technologies

Related Links

http://www.theralink.com

