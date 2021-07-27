Therap announces integration with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Interface in Georgia for Verification of Home and Community-Based Services

WATERBURY, Conn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading software solution for HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation for service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and the broader human services settings, announces its integration with a new EVV interface in Georgia. This integration enables providers in Georgia to directly submit EVV data collected through Therap's Electronic Visit Verification software to the new interface. Therap's integration with Georgia's state EVV interface ensures a seamless workflow of service planning, and service tracking that meets EVV requirements, and claims submission which is consistent with the Section 12006 of the 21st Century Cures Act.

In response to the 21st Century Cures Act mandate, the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) requires the implementation of EVV for programs in Personal Support Services (PSS)/Community Living Supports (CLS) which include the following waiver programs:

Service Options Using Resources in a Community Environment (SOURCE)

Community Care Services Program (CCSP)

New Options Waiver (NOW)

Comprehensive Supports Waiver Program (COMP)

Independent Care Waiver Program (ICWP)

Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP)

Therap's EVV software is designed to provide robust support to users in Georgia which aligns with Georgia Medicaid's mission to provide access to quality health care services that are affordable.

In compliance with the State and Federal regulations, Therap's EVV software captures all six Federally required data elements including:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Time the service begins and ends

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification module has been designed to allow providers to build staff schedules, track staff hours, and monitor individual service allocation. Staff can easily check-in/out electronically and remotely with a single swipe from their mobile device which includes geolocation and timestamp features.

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

