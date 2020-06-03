Therap Announces Interface with Sandata Aggregator in Indiana for Collection of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Data

WATERBURY, Conn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic documentation solutions for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and HCBS service providers, is pleased to announce that providers in Indiana are now able to use Therap to directly submit EVV data collected through Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tool to the Sandata Aggregator Interface, the state system for implementing federal EVV requirements in Indiana. Indiana Medicaid under the Indiana Health Coverage Program (IHCP) requires providers to submit EVV information to the State Aggregator via the Sandata system for EVV mandated services. Therap's interface with Sandata allows providers to collect information for staff and individuals for visits within Therap and transfer that information on to Sandata directly. With this feature, Therap continues to work towards making the user experience comprehensive and ensuring that they can complete their documentation in an efficient and easy manner.

Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) tool assists providers in Indiana in collecting EVV data for personal care services and home health services such as Attendant Care and Homemaker Services. Therap's Scheduling/EVV module is designed to meet Federal requirements and captures the required information including: Type of service performed, record of Individual receiving the service, Date of service provided, location of service delivery, staff providing the service, and Begin Time as well as the End Time of the service. It further helps to simplify the service delivery authentication process, assisting providers with collecting data from the point of service by the person directly providing those services. With geolocation and timestamp features, staff can easily check-in/out electronically and remotely with a single swipe from their handheld device. The mobile application additionally captures time and date stamp during the entry and every view or further update access thereafter.

Therap's comprehensive documentation software also assists service providers in Indiana with person-centered planning, case management and Billing. The HIPAA-compliant system includes tools for incident reports, training management, medication administration records, health records, behavior tracking, goal tracking, progress notes, nursing notes and supported employment notes.

