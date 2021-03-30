Therap Announces its E-Documentation for Life Records for Families and Individuals

WATERBURY, Conn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap is bringing the power and sophistication of its Industry leading human services system to any family that needs to manage care for a member without having to travel or spend hours on the phone.

Therap began developing and marketing its human services system in 2003. Therap's system is web based, inexpensive, transparent, and full featured. Instead of building a system like a hospital or clinical system that limits access to professionals Therap built a system that is easy to use and encourages access by professionals, support staff, and families.

Therap is the industry leader and since 2003 has encouraged agencies supporting individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and others who need medical or daily living support to provide families, friends, and other non-professional supports access to documentation.

Therap's system includes a daily summary note with an option to attach pictures or documents and a Secure Email System for secure notes.

The initial idea for the Life Records for Families and Individuals started when families with access to a loved one in a group setting would discuss how access to documentation gave them the confidence to travel or move without losing touch with their loved one. Notes with pictures of events such as birthdays and trips to social and cultural events, verifying medical appointments, reading descriptions of daily events, and the availability of SComm to ask questions or make comments increased the sense of connection and provided reassurance of the care and well-being of their loved ones.

Therap's system has robust health records of vital signs, intake and elimination, blood glucose, etc. The system tracks medical, dental and other professional appointments and the results of those appointments. The Medication Administration feature identifies medications, when they are scheduled, and if administered on schedule.

Therap's system also houses a Personal Finance module, allowing the family and caregivers to track income and expenses for their loved ones as required when there is a guardian assigned to the individual.

For more information on Therap's solutions life records for families and individuals: https://www.therapservices.net/products/life-records-for-individuals-families/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

