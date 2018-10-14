Therap Announces New Electronic Visit Verification App on Android, iOS Devices for Documenting Home Health Services

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Scheduling with Electronic Visit Verification, designed to meet emerging federal requirements, is now available on Android and iOS devices. With the enactment of the 21st Century CURES Act mandating Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) for documenting personal care and home health care services, providers need a solution to fulfill EVV compliance requirements. New requirements include authenticating type of service, individual service recipient, date and location of service delivery, the service provider, and begin and end time of service. Non-compliance penalties include reduced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP).

Therap's comprehensive Electronic Visit Verification solution helps facilitate the service delivery authentication process. Therap's EVV tools assist providers in complying with mandate by collecting data at the point of service by the individual directly providing services. Therap's EVV combines with scheduling features to designate staff schedules, so staff see location assignments and utilize map features to navigate to service locations. Equipped with geolocation, date and timestamp features, staff can easily check in/out while working remotely from their handheld devices.

The EVV functionality also features the ability to track remaining service authorization units, limiting cost overages. The app verifies the individual receiving services and attaches authorized services which may be linked to direct billing claims specific to that individual.

Therap's EVV tool employs platform and device flexibility for added ease of use via Android and iOS mobile applications and web-based interfaces. Therap's platform flexibility means providers have greater flexibility when factoring considerations for hardware and not limitations to a specific device. Therap's cost-effective mobile and web-based solution allows organizations the versatility to choose a hardware solution that fits their fiscal plans with a system compliant with federal requirements.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA and HITECH-compliant LTSS software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other ID/DD provider settings for documentation, communication and reporting. The web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and other human services.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

