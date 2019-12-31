Therap Announces Successful Completion of the Alternative EVV System Demonstration in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, leader in offering electronic documentation electronic solutions to providers working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is happy to announce that Therap has passed the Alt EVV system demonstration conducted under the Ohio Department of Medicaid. Therap offers a ready-to-implement solution that captures all the federally required data elements including Type of service performed, Individual receiving the service, Date of the service, Location of service delivery, Staff providing the service, and Begin and End time of the service. Therap's EVV solution is ideal for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ohio who are already using Therap to meet various documentations needs, including demographics, person-centered individual support plans, care plans and more.

Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling module is designed to meet Federal requirements and adjustments. Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tools are a comprehensive solution to facilitate compliance and simplify the service delivery authentication process. Therap's EVV tools assist providers with collecting data from the point of service by the person directly providing those services. With geolocation and timestamp features, staff can easily check in/out electronically and remotely with a single swipe from their handheld device. The app additionally captures time and date stamp during the entry and every view or further update access thereafter.

Therap is currently also working in Ohio with developmental disability providers to allows provider to upload 837 claims, generated on Therap, on to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) eMBS portal via a Flat file-upload option. Providers already using Therap for their billing can further benefit from using Therap for EVV. Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module is linked with Therap's robust billing features and provides options to configure schedules for tracking how many units of each service are available and how many have been utilized. Schedules are linked to service authorizations for generating claims according to the utilization of billing units through primary check in/out information entered by staff.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant EVV software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services (HCBS) and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication and reporting.

