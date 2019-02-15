Therap Announces Two-Factor Authentication

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's documentation software for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities has introduced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) as an additional layer of security when logging into its EHR system. Administrators can configure the security enhancement so that agency staff or users are prompted, in addition to their login credentials, to provide additional information such as a passcode sent directly to their mobile device. With this new security mechanism, Therap offers yet another tool to keep protected health information, agency records and data secure and private.

Therap strives to ensure security and data integrity at every step of the documentation process. Using a multi-level access control mechanism, users define the level of privilege viewers have to a particular record and actions they could perform. Processes and forms throughout a user login within Therap carry electronic signatures and timestamps of the users working on forms or viewing documents. To keep records of operations performed by users inside the system, Therap's Activity Tracking audit tool shows which user accounts accessed a form and what actions were taken, from submission to review and approval, updates, views, archives and so on. This tool tracks user information including IP address to spot logins and activity from new or unusual locations with monitored access.

Therap addresses physical and logical threats by applying a layered defense approach to system security. Therap adheres to data privacy and protection principles defined by industry-specific methodologies such as HIPAA/FERPA and HITECH. Additional technical and procedural standards and protocols including those established in the SANS Critical Security Controls framework and by the Center for Internet Security are utilized along with credentialed third-party security and process audits. This includes routine and frequent backups among separate secure locations to ensure data is readily available, secure and private.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA, and HITECH compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS), Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities and other LTSS provider settings. Therap provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations in the human services field, including those working with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

