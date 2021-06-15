Therap continues to increase Quality Assurance and Compliance as well as provide Audit Solutions for Human Services Professionals with New Reporting Features in 2021

WATERBURY, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings use Therap's EHR software to generate comprehensive reports for audits, compliance and quality assurance. The availability of these reports help demonstrate acknowledgment and adherence to policies, documentation of services provided, reconciliation of services provided to services billed, and more. Agencies are able to utilize these functions to assess organizational performance and determine the quality of service provision for internal controls and compliance as part of external audits and reviews. Furthermore, these reports enable transparency between policy makers and provider agencies which assist with accreditation and compliance of regulatory standards with Federal and oversight agency reporting mandates.

Therap's reporting features expand with regular new releases to include extensive reporting from Person-Centered data, immunization and vaccination records, details of individuals, critical incident management records to billing audits, individual service data and much more. The system maintains a universal Reports Library created over years of provider feedback and personalized requests, in addition to provider-specific reports based on ad hoc reporting needs. Understanding the increased risks from the ongoing global pandemic, significant reporting features have been added and are constantly updated including the COVID-19 Vaccination Reports and General Event Reports (GER) COVID-19 Reports.

Therap's Agency Reports are designed to provide administrators with agency wide reports on both user and individual data. All reports can be exported to PDF and Excel for review and further analysis. Reports can also be uploaded into external auditing tools to compare HR data / other source materials or to use in external documentation. In addition to the Reports Library, other important reports include the Staff Reports, Demographic Reports, Event Summaries and Business Intelligence.

