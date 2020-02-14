Therap Features Employment Stability Plan for Supported Employment Providers in Florida

TALLAHASSE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's development disability software features tools for Florida APD providers to document Employment Stability Plans (ESP) in accordance with the guidelines set forth within the Agency for Persons with Disabilities' Developmental Disability Waiver Services Coverage and Limitations Handbook.

The Employment Stability Plan joins a growing suite of employment features within Therap, which the Employment/Volunteering History with Job Bank and Individual Service Data collection, a template library with thousands of form, integrated electronic billing to Florida Medicaid or third party claims, Florida I-Budget, and an Individual Service Plan for implementation/goal planning.

The new ESP form tracks features including Legal Representative for APD services, personal employment goals, objectives and training needed, Stability and Fading Plans and strategies allotted by year, important milestone dates, and all affiliated dates for Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), Supported Employment (SE), and approval/denial rationale. Providers may document performance reviews, career advancement, ensuring informed choice, and note employment opportunities, job contacts, hours, benefits, job details along with accommodations as they build complete employment records. Data and monitoring sections allow quarterly reviews, contact hours and ongoing job documentation. Sections for transportation and natural supports allow ancillary supportive data, while SE and VR supports are added with detailed waiver documentation, vendor information, coaching credentials and description of services offered. Job development is structured according to fading progression with follow-along to track employment stability. All agency supports, including vocational rehab, employment liaison (EL), and work support coordination (WSC) are tracked in one place along with representative payee information, including Social Security Association (SSA) benefits and incentives.

About Therap

Therap Services is the leading EHR providing secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to intellectual and developmental disability providers and other human services providers across the United States.

Therap's solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS, and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment supports, case management, incident reporting, staff training, and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid and generate claims for third-party billing.

