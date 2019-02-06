Therap Global Announces Information Session in Kathmandu, Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Global announces its upcoming information session to be held March 28, 2019 in Kathmandu, Nepal. The full day information session offers an opportunity for those working in the Nepalese disability community to come together and discuss approaches and practices to enhance the quality of services provided to Persons with Disabilities (PWD) through the use of digital documentation.

Therap Global provides secure, web-based documentation and communication services to disability agencies globally, with users in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Nepal, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Lesotho, Tanzania, Ghana, Canada and the USA. Its industry-leading software features more than 80 tools to document the unique needs of organization, including Individual Education Plans (IEP), individual daily activities and outcomes, services tracking including vocational programs, childrens' services, supported living services, and therapy data including physical, occupational and speech pathology. Therap's dashboard reports and customized reporting capabilities enable funding and donor agencies to immediately identify trends, progress, and outcomes when reviewing data.

Therap Global began working with agencies and organizations supporting Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in Nepal in 2016, and since then has hosted training and informational sessions and workshops. We welcome special education teachers and principals, developmental pediatricians, child psychologists, speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and professionals working for the betterment of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to attend our event.

About Therap Global

Therap is implemented by over 4000 providers supporting over 500,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities globally. The software works in both urban and rural communities, accommodating required documentation of persons with disabilities across countries, including demographic, service, employment and health data. Data tracked in Therap is utilized by agencies across the globe in making informed decisions about organizations supporting and the overall well-being of persons with disabilities.

