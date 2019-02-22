Therap Integrates with Illinois Department of Human Services Community Reporting System (ROCS)

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois developmental disability providers can submit Therap generated ROCS Fee-for-Service claim files (Report) directly into DHS. The ROCS Billing option allows providers to download ROCS' Fee-for-Service Claim Files and import this FFS Claims directly through FTP Upload to the Illinois Department of Human Services Community Reporting System (DHSCRS). In order to avoid generating ROCS Report for the same claims, additional features are added to track and match claims against existing reports. Illinois provider agencies currently use Therap to meet their many documentation needs, including demographic data, person-centered individual support plans, care plans, health tracking and more. Therap's billing applications ensures providers collect all required information to submit for billing to the ROCS system, including funding source and service description codes. The new reporting option further streamlines documentation of service delivery and claims process for providers implementing Therap's billing module. Users in Illinois can use the Leave Rule feature in Therap to collect data and submit claims for ICF billing, including day program and residential services. The users can then use that billing data to generate institutional claims for submission.

Therap's billing features come with tools to identify and prevent instances of Medicaid audits and potential recoupments, including inaccurate payments for services or duplicate payments. The system prevents recording duplicate services provided to an individual within date ranges or authorization periods. Therap's claim generation process meets the HIPAA Version 5010 standard for electronic claim transactions. Its billing applications allow for daily, weekly and monthly unit capture for billable services with rounding algorithms that calculate an array of hour and minute time increments. Because Therap's billing module integrates with data collected at the point of delivery, complete with time and date stamps, electronic signatures and geolocation within mobile apps, Medicaid billing errors are eliminated.

