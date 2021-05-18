Therap Interfaces with New Aggregator in Idaho for collection of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Data in Compliance with 21st Century Cures Act EVV Mandate

WATERBURY, Conn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services introduces its new interface for human service providers in Idaho to allow collection and easy exchange of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) data. Users in Idaho can now benefit from the system because they are able to use Therap to directly submit EVV data collected through Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tool to the new interface. For the providers who work with individuals, this interface will provide an EVV system to be used by DHS' programs and impacted providers, HMOs, managed care organizations, and program administrators in Idaho. Therap's integration provides comprehensive oversight and management of the State's EVV data in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act.

In compliance with State and Federal policies, Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements including:

Type of service performed

Individual receiving the service

Date of the service

Location of service delivery

Staff providing the service

Time the service begins and ends.

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module has been designed to allow providers to build staff schedules, track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and meet the upcoming Federal EVV requirements. Furthermore, Therap's EVV application now comes with the functionality which makes it easier to collect the EVV data and corresponding billing data in order for it to be processed simultaneously. Users can utilize the interface to obtain various information from the Schedule Slot form, Service Authorization, and Funding Source. Staff can easily check-in/out electronically and remotely with the help of a mobile device which includes geolocation and timestamp features. Staff have the ability to sync captured data successfully with the interface. The EVV application has reporting features for capabilities including attestation, service verification and caregiver tasks. With effective EVV features, Therap continues to work towards making the user experience comprehensive while ensuring that users can complete their documentation in an easy and efficient manner.

