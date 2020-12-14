Therap Introduces an Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Application Programming Interface (API) for claim submission to Utah MMIS / PRISM

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah providers are facing a number of challenges with the introduction of EVV, the transition to a new Medicaid MMIS (PRISM), and of course COVID-19. Therap's Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) system provides a dynamic platform that can adapt to meet the technical, security, and business needs of providers. Therap will partner with Utah providers for a seamless workflow of service planning, service tracking that meets EVV requirements, and claims submission consistent with the Section 12006 of the 21st century CURES Act.

Utah services that will require EVV data collection include:

Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Services including, Chore Services, Companion Services, Homemaker Services, Personal Assistance, Respite Care, and Supported Living.

Community Supports (CSW) Services including, Chore Services, Companion Services, Consumer Preparation, Homemaker, Massage Therapy,Personal Assistance, Respite, and, Supported Living

Physical Disability (PD) Service Codes including: Attendant Care Services

Therap's documentation system is currently being used to document these services in facilities and in the community with Therap's EVV / Scheduling application. Therap's EVV application is primarily used with smartphones or tablets with GPS functionality and also supports offline check-in, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Fixed Visit Verification (FVV) as alternative methods of verification for situations where internet connectivity is limited or not available. The EVV application has reporting features for capabilities including attestation, service verification and caregiver tasks. In compliance with the State and Federal regulations, Therap's EVV software captures all six Federally required data elements including:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Time the service begins and ends

With Therap's EVV API to MMIS / PRISM current or prospective users can process claims with Therap comprehensive solution for service planning, tracking service delivery, and processing billing claims with and without EVV data for prospective users. If implementing EVV in a timely manner is an issue Therap's application is bundled with training to provide a straightforward and rapid implementation. Contact https://www.therapservices.net/contact/ with any questions.

About Therap

Since 2003, we have made it our mission to enhance the lives of individuals supported by service organizations. Therap supports providers in 50 states supporting 20 different state contracts.

