Therap introduces new features to increase effectiveness and efficiency in Scheduling for Support Professionals in Home and Community-Based Services

WATERBURY, Conn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module allows service providers to build staff schedules (essential for in-home and community-based services) to track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and verify service provision, in order to comply with Federal and State EVV requirements in accordance with the 21st Century Cures Act. A new feature, the Schedule/EVV Dashboard has been added to the Scheduling module. Through this enhanced feature, users can easily generate information for a selected date range according to a number of different criteria sections such as Billable, Check-In Data Collection Method/Check-Out Data Collection Method, Check-In Distance Variance/Check-Out Distance Variance, Individual, Service, Service Duration, Staff, Schedule Status, Schedule Type, Self Check-In, Verification, and many more. The Schedule/EVV Dashboard shows counts for related elements within each criteria section. For example, the 'Check-In Data Collection Method' criteria section displays counts for the elements which are the different methods of checking in such as Web, Mobile, Offline and others. Another new feature that has been added recently is the Slot Service Bulk Update. This feature allows users to efficiently update the services in Schedule Slots in bulk for a selected date range.

The Scheduling module features configurable calendar-based schedules using drag and drop calendar features, making schedule creation and viewing multiple individuals/staff an intuitive process with a user-friendly interface. Schedules are linked to service authorizations and billable units to track utilization through the staff schedule. The module also includes reporting features to identify over- and under-scheduling, staff working over or under their allotted hours, over- or under-utilization of authorized hours, and services not being provided at the anticipated locations.

Therap Services offers mobile solutions with adaptable tools that allow users to record essential data for services delivered from point-of-service remotely in home and community settings. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. Therap's Mobile Applications include geolocation features, electronic timestamps and also support offline capability.

