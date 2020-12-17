Therap introduces New User Interface for the Time Tracking Module to increase effectiveness in Tracking Daily Activities and Behavior Changes for individuals in HCBS/LTSS Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Time Tracking module is an essential tool for the documentation of data based on time on a wide range of situations related to an individual with disabilities in HCBS/LTSS settings. This module is designed to document data over a period of time at regular intervals in order to monitor activities and behavior changes of individuals. This module can track data in relevance to regular time intervals for situations including but not limited to sleep, mood, behavior, repositioning, toileting, specialized intake/elimination, restrictive devices, adaptive equipment, exercise, accountability and community inclusion as well as many others.

Therap's Time Tracking module now features increased color options with greater shades of colors as well as new colors which total the number of colors available up to 25 options. The greater variation in colors with the increased number of colors allow users to easily track activities or behaviors through the associated color codes for each observation in relation to time intervals for monitoring and retrieving data values. The increased color options also greatly increase the ability for the users to identify patterns in activities or behavior over a period of time through generated monthly reports. The generated monthly reports can now display recorded data in more distinguishable color-coded grids, against date and time intervals. These beneficial reports also indicate maximum, minimum and average duration as well as the counts for each of the recorded observations.

The new user interface also includes newly added features to enhance user experience. The new 'Instructions/Note' textbox is a convenient feature for users to have as it may display significant information at the time of data entry. Furthermore, the addition of Individual Demographic Form (IDF) and Individual Home Page links allow users easy access to essential information related to individuals.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA and HITECH-compliant Developmental Disabilities software is widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) provider settings. Therap provides person-centered planning, case management tools and assessments including eligibility for support providers and state organizations.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

SOURCE Therap Services

