Therap introduces the New Updated Calendar module as a Unified Calendar System to assist Service Providers in HCBS and LTSS Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading single software solution platform used to meet Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) documentation requirements by the broader Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) community, introduces the new Calendar module as one of the features of its comprehensive Electronic Health Records (EHR) system. Agencies and staff can use the new Calendar module to create reminders, appointments, events, meetings and upcoming activities. Users have the ability to assign individuals, programs and staff to the slots. The module can be used to improve communication among staff members within an agency. It contains information about previous and upcoming scheduled appointments and custom events for the team to share or for each staff to configure for reminders and tasks. Agencies can use the module to streamline service provision and maintain service quality as staff members are able to track and plan events or activities quickly in an organized manner for greater effectiveness and efficiency.

Therap's Calendar module can be used to create calendar entries as Schedule Slot forms. Users have the option of adding multiple staff to the entry as well as specifying the individual and the program if needed. Notifications can be set up for the self removal option available to assigned staff members so that the other staff assigned to the slot and the creator of the slot can receive notifications via email, phone text message, or Therap's HIPAA-compliant Secure Communications (SComm) module when a certain staff removes themselves from a calendar slot.

The new Calendar is integrated with the Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module. Users may also be able to view calendar entry Schedule Slots on Therap's mobile applications, which were created using the web application, if Calendar, Scheduling, and Mobile Scheduling are enabled for the provider.

