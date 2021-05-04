Therap Mobile Applications now include additional Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Check-In Options for Point-of-Service Documentation in Home and Community Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services offers mobile solutions with flexible tools that allow providers to record essential data for services delivered from point-of-service remotely in home and community settings. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Therap's mobile app can be used to capture all six Federally required data elements for EVV including:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Time the service begins and ends

This feature is available in the mobile app to enable providers to meet the 21st Century Cures Act requirements. The mobile app is designed to capture time and date stamp during the entry and every view or further update access thereafter. Geolocation and timestamp features of the app ensure that services are captured accurately from the point of service delivery which streamline the service delivery authentication process and data is collected by the person directly providing those services. Other features include electronic signature verification and a secure photo upload feature for HIPAA compliance which prevents the photos taken within the app from being saved to the device and instead being directly uploaded to the individual's documentation within Therap.

Service providers can now check-in for Fixed Visit Verification (FVV) and TeleHealth if approved by the State regulations. The mobile app also includes an offline functionality which allows staff to check-in/check-out when an active internet connection is unavailable. These additional options of Scheduling/EVV check-in/check-out enhance transparency for the services provided. Other tools available in Therap's mobile app allow staff to document data for services and supports through ISP Data, enter progress notes using T-Logs, communicate with the broader team using Secure Communications (SComm), and record medication administration using Medication Administration Record (MAR).

For more information on Therap's Mobile Solutions, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/mobile-apps/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

