Therap Offers Offline Primary Check In/Out Documentation Option For Users Without Immediate Internet Connections

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's web-based disability software for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities now features additional options for documenting Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) services. With the offline option enabled, users who do not have immediate access to the internet or are in poor service locations still have a service option to log and upload data when returning to a location with service.

Therap's EVV/Scheduling module allows staff to schedule in-home and community-based services, track staff hours, and monitor individual service allocation. The offline scheduling option allows users to check in and out at a service location when there is no internet access. Users who have checked in and out for services using the offline scheduling feature will have the option to upload their EVV data after they have logged in using the internet. The offline scheduling feature is available to users using both Android and iOS devices.

With the enactment of the 21st Century Cures Act to mandate Electronic Visit Verification for documenting personal care and home health care services, providers will need a solution to fulfill EVV compliance requirements outlined in Section 12006 of the Cures Act. Therap's Long-Term Services and Support software lets providers collect data from the point of service by the person who is directly providing the services. Schedules are based on approved service authorizations and track the number of hours scheduled per day or week and are viewable based on service or staff.

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA, and HITECH compliant LTSS software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other ID/DD provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting. The web based system by Therap provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with individuals with developmental disabilities.

