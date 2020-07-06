Therap Releases Health Screening Module to Support Health Care Professionals in Ensuring Routine Precautionary Health Screenings for I/DD, HCBS and LTSS Support Providers

WATERBURY, Conn., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's software now features a Health Screening tool for health care support professionals to document Screening Records and Recommendations as well as generate Health Screening Reports on individuals. Therap has designed the Health Screening forms according to the Age Group and Screening Recommendations listed in the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services Adult Screening Recommendations and Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services Annual Health Screening Checklist .

The Health Screening module allows users to document, monitor and follow up on the health screenings that are recommended. The Screening Recommendation form is designed to display highlighted recommendations according to the age and/or gender of an individual. This form can be used to track important information such as the date of the last screening for a specific recommendation as well as the frequency for that particular recommendation. This form displays the recommendations organized into several navigational sections such as cancer screening, vision and hearing, infectious disease, mental and behavioral health and more. Users can utilize the Screening Record form to efficiently record the status of a scheduled screening and include notes as well as attachments related to the screening. Users have the option to download printable PDFs of all screenings and/or the recommended screenings where comments and additional information regarding consultants can be inserted.

The Health Screening tool also offers users the ability to effortlessly generate four types of Health Screening Reports: the Comprehensive Summary Report, Detailed Screening Report, Individual Screening Report and the Due/Overdue Screening Report. The report generation feature is beneficial for aggregating health screening information and monitoring the overall status of the health screenings for all the individuals under care.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, EHR, and HITECH-compliant suite of applications is utilized in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and broader human services settings. Therap is a certified EHR including service documentation, secure communication and data sharing.

Source: https://help.therapservices.net/app/answers/detail/a_id/915

