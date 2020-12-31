Therap Releases Interface with Sandata Aggregator in Wisconsin to Collect Electronic Visit Verification Data for Home and Community-Based Services

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's leading electronic documentation software releases Sandata Aggregator Interface functionality for providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and the broader Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) settings to support state compliance with the Federal 21st Century CURES Act EVV mandate in Wisconsin. The integration between Therap's EVV system and the Sandata Aggregator Interface provides robust support to the implementation of EVV by the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). In response to the Section 12006 of the 21st Century CURES Act, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) requires the implementation of EVV for programs in personal care and supportive home services which include Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus fee-for-service (ForwardHealth card), BadgerCare Plus and SSI HMOs, Family Care and Family Care Partnership as well as IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-Direct). Therap's interface with Sandata enables service providers to collect information from staff and individuals for visits within the Therap application and transfer that information on to Sandata directly. The aggregated EVV information should contain corresponding billing data for the services provided which can be processed with minimal manual intervention for quick payment of claims.

In compliance with the State and Federal regulations, Therap's EVV software captures all six Federally required data elements including:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Time the service begins and ends

Therap's EVV software is a comprehensive easy-to-implement system for primary check-in and check-out. Service providers in Wisconsin can utilize Therap's EVV solution to effectively manage individual's data from their application, to service planning, to service delivery tracking for service authentication. With the EVV features, Therap continues to work towards making the user experience comprehensive while ensuring that users can complete their documentation in an efficient and easy manner.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant Electronic Visit Verification software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication, billing and reporting.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

