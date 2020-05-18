Therap Services Awarded New U.S. Patent for Integrated HIPAA-Compliant Computer Security System to Enable Authorization, Documentation, Verification, Billing and Adjudication of Long Term Services and Supports, including Individual Budgeting

WATERBURY, Conn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, national leader in providing electronic documentation solutions for agencies supporting individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and other LTSS needs, is happy to be awarded U.S. patent # 10,586,290.

The patent relates to systems and methods for sharing billing information across at least two organizations. The patent covers an integrated web application and system which includes the core plan, budget, service authorizations, service documentation, claims, and communications of an individual under care. It also includes calculated access and communication with external authorization and payment systems.

Therap has built a system that includes integrated modules which have been designed to facilitate the processes related to needs assessment, intake, budget planning and development, approval of budget, tracking of service utilization as well as submission and payment of billing claims through state payment systems, which occur between the service providers and the state. Therap helps facilitate and record the entire process starting from eligibility determination at the state level to reimbursement of payment for services rendered at the provider level.

Particularly for the budgeting needs of states, Therap has integrated functionalities for creating budgets for individuals. It allows for tracking services and utilization of authorised units through electronic submission of billing claims by the providers under whom individuals are receiving services. State staff are able to monitor as well as retrace the service usage so that any discrepancies or deviations between projection and consumption can be identified promptly and adjusted for accuracy.

Justin Brockie, Therap's Chief Operating Officer said "Therap is delighted to be awarded this patent. We are committed to continue to provide innovative products for states and providers supporting people across a wide range of settings."

Therap's comprehensive tools have been implemented in a number of state agencies and are capable of meeting various data management needs of most public agencies that manage Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS). From provider management, to case management, to electronic health records, to family and self-advocate portals, Therap provides functionality to support aspects of organization's operations and allows role-based access to stakeholders.

