Therap Services Named G2 Leader Across Four Categories for Fall 2021

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Review site G2.com, Inc listed Therap Services as the Fall 2021 leader across four different categories: Assisted Living , Mental Health , Home Health Care and Physical Therapy software. These awards reflect the high level of satisfaction by our customers, as well as the wide-spanning market presence of the product.

"We are extremely proud of these awards as they reaffirm the impact that the Therap system has for our User Community," says Justin Brockie, Chief Operating Officer of Therap Services. "Therap's mission is to enhance the lives of individuals supported by service organizations by providing agencies the tools they need to focus on meaningful outcomes for the people they serve. Receiving recognition across four different categories speaks to the comprehensive nature of our tools and breadth of organizations that are able to benefit from Therap's products."

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations find the right software and services to meet their needs by reviewing over 1 million reviews. Examples of what G2 users are saying about Therap include:

"Great product. Tons of great options to track a myriad of things! Medical records, logs, billing, general documentation, health information. There are many great resources available" - Quality Assurance Coordinator at Mid-Market Organization (51-1000 employees)

"The knowledge and care the Therap team puts into helping their customers/friends. They are personable and make sure they have answered your question or let you know who will be getting back to you if they have to 'dig a little deeper'. Therap is an amazing application that makes previous struggles with communication between departments easier and more timely. It has helped in having medical information at your fingertips for the advocates I serve." - Administrator in Non-Profit Organization Management at Mid-Market Organization

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

