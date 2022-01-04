Therap Services Software provides Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Solution for Human Services Professionals which includes Tools and Features for Compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act EVV Mandate

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's HIPAA-compliant Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) software is widely used in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication, reporting and billing. Therap's comprehensive and easy-to-implement EVV solution aims to address discrepancies, prevent improper payments and protect beneficiaries in Medicaid's personal care services program.

In compliance with State and Federal policies, Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements including:



Type of service performed

of service performed Individual receiving the service

receiving the service Date of the service

of the service Location of service delivery

of service delivery Staff providing the service

providing the service Beginning and End Time of the service

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module allows service providers to build staff schedules (essential for in-home and community-based services) to track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and verify service provision, in order to comply with Federal and State EVV requirements in accordance with the 21st Century Cures Act. Providers in HCBS, LTSS and the broader human services settings use Therap's EVV software to generate comprehensive reports for audits, compliance, quality assurance and payroll. Therap's EVV tools include built-in scheduling/slot management features that support schedule building based on calendars, individuals or programs, multiple views for schedulers, staff and individuals, real-time monitoring of staff check-in/out and automated system notifications and warnings.

Therap Services offers mobile solutions with adaptable tools that allow users to record essential data for services delivered from point-of-service remotely in home and community settings. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. Therap's Mobile Applications include geolocation features, electronic timestamps and also support offline capability.

Contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions or to get started with this solution.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services