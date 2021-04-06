Therap Software offers Aging and Home Health Providers Comprehensive Individualized Plans of Care

WATERBURY, Conn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's comprehensive online solutions for aging and home health providers feature a range of flexible tools with proven desirable outcomes for service providers in the aging community. The elderly population of the United States require medical care and supervision for chronic disease management and health risks. Therap's suite of applications allows the care providers to flexibly record and follow up on the medical needs and well-being of these individuals receiving services.

The Care Plan module is one of Therap's Person-Centered tools that allows the providers to comprehensively document individualized plans of care. Agencies can use this module to create a plan for each individual receiving care services and ensure that each plan clearly outlines:

Issues/Problems associated with the individual;

associated with the individual; Goals to be achieved from the care services provided;

to be achieved from the care services provided; Approaches to be implemented by each of the responsible parties;

and stores any other attached information that may add value to the plan.

The module allows the implementation of the approaches to be tracked so that effectiveness of the approaches can be determined from time to time. Users can flexibly add information from Team Meeting Discussions and Reviews to the module at any point as needed.

In addition to this feature, users also have a useful option to import Care Plan Templates from Therap's Global Care Plan Template Library. Furthermore, Therap's health screening and assessment tools can easily be linked to the Care Plans for greater effectiveness of services and improved quality of care provided to the elderly individuals.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive online solutions for aging and home health providers

