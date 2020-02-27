Therap Tools Improve Daily Notes for Agencies Supporting Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic health record and documentation software offers multiple features designed to improve communication and documentation, including observations, issues, and daily notes during service delivery times and transfers. Notes within Therap are configurable to notify team members by classification and notification level, ensuring team members receive alerts as needed.

Therap's notes feature offers a quick solution for support professionals to document and share routine shift logs, progress notes, contacts and general entries efficiently. This tool connects the team with day-to-day documentation, and staff signing into Therap see the entries identified by notification priority, and add follow-up or resolve general concerns they're monitoring. Therap is HIPAA-compliant and access is assigned to users based on customizable roles and personalized caseloads, so each user sees only the data they're assigned to review. All updates and follow-up entries are noted, as are notations when entries are viewed, creating a fully transparent audit trail. Photos and attachments are attached where necessary, and reporting on notes entered can be defined by user-selected parameters, allowing further review of data over time.

Users electing to receive notifications of certain types or priority levels may get alerts sent securely to their email, text message or within Therap via the Secure Communications tool. Secure Communications additionally allows agencies to exchange information, either among assigned users or teams where both agencies provide services to individuals in-common, in a secure, HIPAA-compliant way. Messages are further used by agencies to promote trainings, inservices and agency-wide meeting announcements.

Therap is a Software as a Service (SaaS) turnkey solution with both initial and ongoing support included in the subscription. Therap provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to human service providers, including Intellectual and Developmental Disability service providers and other Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS), across the United States and internationally. Its more than 80 modules are highly configurable to support the regulatory framework, workflows, and terminology within each state.

