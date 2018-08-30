Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Consumable, Equipment (Immunoassay analyzer)), Technology (Fluorescence Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay, GCMS), Class of drugs (Antibiotics, Bronchodilators), End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market is projected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2023 from USD 1.23 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.





Market growth is largely driven by factors rising number of organ transplant procedures and the use of TDM in traditional anticancer therapies.







In this report, the market has been categorized based on product, class of drugs, technology, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassay and chromatography & MS. In 2018, the immunoassay segment is expected to account for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.







On the basis of end user, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is divided into hospital laboratories, commercial/private laboratories, and other end users. Hospital laboratories is expected to account for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories as they have the appropriate equipment as well as skilled staff to deliver clinically meaningful interpretations from TDM assays.







In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The dominant share of the North American market is attributed to its well-established pharmaceutical industry, the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, favorable government funding, and high R&D investments in this region.







However, the lack of financial provisions for the clinical interpretation of TDM results is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.







The key players operating in the TDM market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Abbott (US). A majority of leading players in the TDM market focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain and enhance their market share in the TDM market.

12 Company Profiles





