Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Assessment 2015-2025: Includes Company Profilings of 15 Prominent Players

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market By Technique (Centrifugation v/s Membrane Separation), By Indication (Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Hematology Disorders, Metabolic Disorders), By Gender (Male v/s Female), By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for therapeutic plasma exchange is anticipated to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period.



Therapeutic plasma exchange or Plasmapheresis, the process of replacing blood in the body, has witnessed significant rise in the demand on account of increasing chronic diseases, for instance, Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS); thereby, positively influencing the therapeutic plasma exchange market across the globe. However, plasmapheresis is costly enough, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.



The Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market is segmented on the basis of technique, indication, gender, end-use and region. The Indication segment is further divided into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematology disorders, metabolic disorders, out of which, neurological disorders is expected to be the most dominant segment as the number of cases of chronic and fatal neurological disorders are increasing day by day.



North America held the largest market share in the year of 2019 due to the pre-existing pharma & biotech companies and the surge in research and development activities in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region as the leading companies of therapeutic plasma exchange in the region have now started investing in the plasmapheresis procedures.



Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, HemaCare Corporation, Medica S.p.A., Cerus Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Therakos Incorporation, Fenwal Incorporation, Kaneka Corporation, etc., are some of the prominent therapeutic plasma exchange companies of the world. To maintain their position in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, the leading players are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market based on technique, indication, gender, end-use, company and region.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

4.2. Product Awareness

4.3. Customer Satisfaction Analysis

4.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges



5. Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technique (Centrifugation v/s Membrane Separation)

5.2.2. By Indication (Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Hematology Disorders, Metabolic Disorders)

5.2.3. By Gender (Male v/s Female)

5.2.4. By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook



7. Europe Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook



8. North America Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook



9. South America Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Haemonetics Corporation

13.2. Fresenius Medical Care

13.3. Terumo BCT, Inc.

13.4. Baxter International Inc.

13.5. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

13.6. Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

13.7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.8. HemaCare Corporation

13.9. Medica S.p.A.

13.10. Cerus Corporation

13.11. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

13.12. Miltenyi Biotec

13.13. Therakos Incorporation

13.14. Fenwal Incorporation

13.15. Kaneka Corporation



14. Strategic Recommendations



