Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive Preclinical and Clinical Evaluation of Nutritional Supplement QuadraMune™, Designed to Protect Against COVID-19

OCEANSIDE, California, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the submission to an international medical journal the results of pre-clinical and clinical evaluation of QuadraMune™ in 32 healthy volunteers between 18-65 years of age, lacking chronic or active disease.

The study comprised of 4 groups of patients who received QuadraMune™, or placebo. Group 1 was placebo control, Group 2 received 2 capsules per day, group 3 received 4 capsules per day, and group 4 received 8 capsules per day. The trial lasted 7 days. QuadraMune™ was provided by Therapeutic Solutions International.

"To date, there are no FDA cleared means of preventing COVID-19. Despite work being performed at 'Warp-Speed' towards vaccine development, these efforts are still believed to be months if not years away," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International and "Top Doctor" of San Diego in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. "We aimed to perform a series of experiments to assess preclinical and pilot clinical feasibility of QuadraMune™ to address the issue of immune stimulation while inhibiting inflammation. The current data strongly supports that the combination of natural ingredients in QuadraMune™ possesses a synergistic effect at suppressing key components of 'Cytokine Storm,' namely interleukin-6 and TNF-alpha. If studies continue to support these conclusions, future use of QuadraMune™ in conditions such as cancer inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis will be considered."

The cytokine interleukin-6 is considered a cornerstone of the inflammatory response. Suppression of interleukin-6 for pathological inflammation, such as in rheumatoid arthritis, is the basis of the drug Actemra (Tocilizumab). Manufactured by Roche, this drug had sales of $2.4 billion dollars last year.[1]

"In vivo administration of QuadraMune™ was successful in stimulating markers of immunity both at the level of the innate immune response, and adaptive immune responses," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Many approaches that suppress inflammation also suppress immunity. In order to have a fighting chance, any approach being developed for this condition must induce both the suppression of inflammation and the activation of immunity. These early data support this statement."

The Company plans to expand clinical trials to patients suffering from COVID-19 and/or individuals at risk of COVID-19. A pre-publication copy, of the submitted manuscript, is available by following this link: https://therapeuticsolutionsint.com/CV/JTRM-D-20-01014.pdf.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is at www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and our e-commerce is at www.youcanordernow.com and for additional info on QuadraMune™ visit www.areyoucovidmune.com/covidmune/.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

