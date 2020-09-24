Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Proof of Concept Data and Patent Filing for Neuroleukin™: The First Immune Based Suicide Prevention Biological Therapy

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today the launch of Neuroleukin™, a personalized biological product developed to prevent suicide.

Neuroleukin™ functions by unleashing therapeutic activities from specific cells of the patient's own blood in a manner to selectively block brain chemicals associated with suicide. The Company has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo proof of concept and is planning pilot clinical trials.

"The Neuroleukin™ approach combines products derived from the patient, as well as specifically formulated ingredients which synergistically work together to reduce brain inflammation, augment production of neurotransmitters and induce neural regeneration" said Famela Ramos, Director of Business Development and co-inventor of the patent. "We believe that the ease of generating Neuroleukin™ at the patient's bedside will allow for psychiatrists and drug rehabilitation clinics to rapidly begin implementing this new technology."

Due to the fact that Neuroleukin™ is produced from the patient's own blood, and the chemical constituents are found in the food supply, the Company believes it will not require full-blown FDA clinical trials before sales can be initiated.

"The current data supports our overarching hypothesis that neuroinflammation can be effectively suppressed by natural-based approaches" said Kalina O'Connor, Director of the Campbell Neurosciences Division of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "We are continually developing a wide array of approaches to neuroinflammation because each patient will be different and one approach that works for one patient may not work for another."

Therapeutic Solutions International is approaching neurological diseases with a focus on regeneration. The Company has an exclusive license to the JadiCell clinical-stage universal donor stem cells for use in certain brain related conditions1.

"Neuroleukin™ is a simple, intranasal treatment, which we aim to provide the psychiatrist with an in-office intervention that works hand-in-hand with the Campbell Score™, which is the Company's proprietary method of detecting suicidal tendencies based on molecular biomarkers" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "The potent reduction of inflammatory markers by such a small volume of administration leads our Scientific Advisory Board to believe that Neuroleukin™ may radically alter the way suicidal ideation is treated."

