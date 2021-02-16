Therapeutic Solutions International Appoints Internationally Renowned Tumor Immunologist Dr. Boris Minev to its Scientific Advisory Board

ELK CITY, Idaho, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today appointment of Dr. Boris Minev to the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company. Dr. Minev joins other internationally renowned tumor immunologists including Dr. Francesco Marincola, Dr. Santosh Kesari, and Dr. Feng Lin.

Dr. Boris Minev is currently the President of Medical and Scientific Affairs at Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. in San Diego, CA. Dr. Minev has a stellar track record of successes in the area of cancer immunotherapy, being a developer of Melacine® the first tumor vaccine to obtain regulatory approval. He held a position as the Director of Immunotherapy and Translational Oncology at Genelux Corporation, where he was directing several preclinical and translational projects on oncolytic virotherapy, immunotherapy, and nanotechnology. Dr. Minev is also an adjunct professor at the Moores UCSD Cancer Center. There, he served previously as Principal Investigator and Director, Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy, for more than 15 years. Prior to that, Dr. Minev worked in Dr. Steven Rosenberg's Tumor Immunology Section at the Surgery Branch of the National Cancer Institute.

"I am proud to be invited by my long-term collaborator and friend Dr. Thomas Ichim to join the advisory board of Therapeutic Solutions International," said Dr. Minev. "Dr. Ichim and I previously accelerated translation of a novel cellular therapy from bench to bedside, which resulted in a stellar return for the investors of Medistem as a result of being acquired by Intrexon1. It is a great feeling to have the team together, including Dr. Feng Lin and Dr. Amit Patel who worked together with myself and Dr. Ichim at Medistem."

Last week the Company acquired the rights to Dr. Amit Patel's JadiCellsä for treatment of lung injuries2. These cells have previously been demonstrated to be safe and possess efficacy signals in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial in lung disease patients3.

"I look forward to working with Dr. Minev who is a pillar of the San Diego medical community when it comes to immuno-oncology research and practice," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Many of my colleagues have read Dr. Minev's book, Cancer Management in Man: Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy, Hyperthermia and Supporting Measures…interestingly, our Vice President of Business Development, Famela Ramos, actually has a chapter written in that textbook."

"Dr. Minev is not only a brilliant tumor immunologist, but also his mind is completely obsessed with finding practical solutions to cancer treatment," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor of StemVacs. "Working with someone who has both practical experiences as an MD, as well as deep theoretical knowledge obtained from training with Dr. Steven Rosenberg, strongly positions the Company to advanced StemVacs through the FDA regulatory process. We are very blessed to have Dr. Minev join us," added Mr. Dixon.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Intrexon Completes Acquisition of Medistem (prnewswire.com)

2 Therapeutic Solutions International Acquires Stem Cell Therapy That Successfully Completed FDA Double Blind Placebo Controlled Efficacy Study for Lung Disease (prnewswire.com)

3 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID–19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A double–blind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library

