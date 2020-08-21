Therapeutic Solutions International Files Patent on Campbell Score™: The First Quantitative Tool for Assessment of Suicidal Propensity based on Immunological Markers

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing a patent covering immunological means of quantifying risk of suicide. One embodiment of the patent is the Campbell Score™, a proprietary means of predicting risk of suicide based on assessment of immunological parameters from the blood of the patient.

"Since the beginning of time, suicide has been treated as a stigma, with victims being called 'selfish' and 'choosing the easy way out.' I am proud of the team and scientific advisors of Therapeutic Solutions International who have initiated the process of using solid science to establish suicide as an immunological disease," said Kalina O'Connor, Director of the Campbell Neurosciences Division of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "By activating immune cells outside of the body using neurological chemicals, we can put our fingers on the pulse of the brain-immune interaction, which appears to be one of the critical factors controlling risk of suicide."

Kalina O'Connor's mother Kathleen Campbell was a victim of suicide. The name Campbell Score™ was chosen in her honor.

"It is estimated that a minimum of 1.5 million people will die from suicide in 2020. Furthermore, this is the second biggest cause of death for young people in the USA. At present the only means of evaluating suicidal tendencies are through questionnaires, which are often unreliable due to patient reluctance to share relevant information," said Famela Ramos, former Congressional Candidate, co-inventor on the patent and Director of Business Development. "Working with the Team assembled by Ms. O'Connor, including internationally renowned inventor Howard Leonhardt and psychologist Erin Ferma, positions the Company to initiate the paradigm shift needed to change the way we look at suicide."

"The potential of immune hyperactivation being related to suicidal risk has been known for decades. In the beginning days of cancer immunotherapy, observations were made that hyperactivation of immunity led to suicidal thoughts," stated Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "It is of great interest to the Company to explore using agents such as QuadraMune™ in patients with inflammation associated suicidal ideations given that QuadraMune™ reduces interleukin-6, which is one of the components of the Campbell Score™."

"We are extremely thankful for our advisors and collaborators, and especially to Ms. O'Connor whose labor of love for her late mother has stimulated such scientific progress," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "Given that we are already running a COVID-19 prevention trial using QuadraMune™, it will be exciting to explore the use of QuadraMune™ for prevention of suicidal ideations and to document reduction of the Campbell Score™ in clinical trials.

