Therapeutic Solutions International Launches Campbell Neurosciences Inc as First Suicide Focused Regenerative Psychiatry Biotechnology Company

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today the launching of Campbell Neurosciences Inc as a partially owned spin-off from the Company. The new corporation will be led by Ms. Kalina O'Connor as President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Veltmeyer as Chief Medical Officer, and Ms. Jona Barnes as Chief Financial Officer.

Campbell Neurosciences Inc has signed license agreements with Therapeutic Solutions International for access to the 9 patents filed related to the previous Campbell Neurosciences Division. The patents are:

1. 63/128759 Immunotherapy for Opioid Addiction

2. 63/122862 Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and Suicidal Ideations Through Stimulation of Hippocampal Neurogenesis Utilizing Plant-Based Approaches

3. 63/105964 Protection/Regeneration of Neurological Function by Endothelial Protection/Rejuvenation using Stem Cells for Treatment of Conditions such as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy and Schizophrenia

4. 17/030416 Personalized Immunotherapies for Reduction of Brain Inflammation and Suicide Prevention

5. 63/077723 Immunotherapy of Schizophrenia and Schizophrenia Associated Suicidal Ideation/Suicide

6. 63/071381 Upregulation of Therapeutic T Regulatory Cells and Suppression of Suicidal Ideations in Response to Inflammation by Administration of Nutraceutical Compositions Alone or Combined with Minocycline

7. 63/068388 Methods of Determining Risk of Suicide and/or Suicidal Ideation by Immunological Assessment

8. 63/061202 Prevention of Neuroinflammation associated Memory Loss Using Nutraceutical Compositions

9. 63/057315 Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration by Pterostilbene and Compositions Thereof

Additionally, Campbell Neurosciences Inc. has entered into purchase agreements with Therapeutic Solutions International ensuring a continued supply, at a discounted rate, of nutraceuticals which are being explored for antiinflammation/suicide prevention activity.

"I am honored that the Board of Therapeutic Solutions International has agreed to spin off the Campbell Neurosciences Division as an independent entity," said Kalina O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Campbell Neurosciences Inc. "By leveraging the unique relationship between immunology, neurosciences and regenerative medicine, we aim to position ourselves as leaders in establishing a scientific and quantifiable basis to the practice of regenerative psychiatry."

"Having collaborated with Ms. O'Connor in our work at Therapeutic Solutions International, I am pleased to be the Chief Medical Officer of Campbell Neurosciences, a company dedicated to preventing suicide," said Dr. James Veltmeyer. "We are dedicated to demonstrating to the world that suicide is not a choice but a disease."

"Ms. O'Connor approached us with the idea of forming a company named after her mother, Kathleen Campbell, who was a victim of suicide. I was impressed by Ms. O'Connor's deep insight into biology, as well as her unwavering commitment to help other people in her mother's situation," said Timothy Dixon, Chairman, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Having worked with Ms. O'Connor and after meeting certain milestones including establishment of two clinical trials, the board decided that enhanced value can be obtained with Campbell Neurosciences spinning out as a separate entity. We will support Ms. O'Connor and Campbell Neurosciences on an ongoing basis."

The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and Campbell Neurosciences at https://www.campbellneurosciences.com



