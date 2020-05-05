Therapeutic Solutions International Leverages Filed and Issued Intellectual Property to Develop COVID-19 Nutraceutical Candidate: QuadraMune™

OCEANSIDE, California, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced the filing of a patent application covering QuadraMune™, a nutraceutical developed to address issues of susceptibility, inflammation, and viral immunity, for COVID-19 patients.

Initial work on QuadraMune™ was based on patent application 62/735867, filed Sept 25, 2018, which disclosed uses of pterostilbene to treat cytokine release syndrome in a variety of conditions including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Furthermore, issued patent #9,682,047 described the use of pterostilbene to decrease neutrophil activation in cancer patients.

"Given the fundamental role of unrestrained inflammation [1], as well as pulmonary and systemic neutrophil activation in COVID19 patients [2], we sought to leverage the potential of this molecule to address the current pandemic," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., Board Member of TSOI and co-inventor of the patent. "We decided to expand our work by applying a multi-angled nutraceutical solution that addressed various aspects of COVID-19. For example, at the beginning of the disease process, the body's susceptibility to infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a major determining factor as to progression of the disease. Belonging to the coronavirus family of viruses, it is well recognized that natural killer cells and interferon responses play a role in host susceptibility [3]."

The role of inflammatory cytokines in the progression of ARDS and its pathology may be seen in several situations. For example, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) –alpha, has been demonstrated to correlate with the severity of ARDS in several studies [4]. Ingredients in QuadraMune such as pterostilbene [5], sulforaphane [6], and thymoquinone [7] have been shown to inhibit TNF-alpha by independent investigators.

Another cytokine that has been studied extensively in ARDS is interleukin-6. This cytokine is known to possess pro-inflammatory properties, as well as to suppress the generation of T regulatory cells and promote Th17 cells. It is accepted that in ARDS there is a reduction in T regulatory cells, whose role is tissue protection, and Th17 cells, which are commonly associated with inflammation [8].

"We have demonstrated the pterostilbene administered in the form of NanoStilbene in cancer patients results in increased NK cell activity, as well as interferon-gamma production. Additionally, pterostilbene has shown to inhibit inflammatory cytokines associated with ARDS," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of TSOI. "For example, studies have demonstrated inhibition of interleukin-1, interleukin-6, interleukin-8, and TNF-alpha, by pterostilbene."

"QuadraMune, as the name applies, consists of four unique ingredients that in tandem provide synergism in reducing inflammation," said Tim Dixon, President, and CEO of TSOI and co-inventor of the patent. "We have of course included pterostilbene, a very potent inhibitor of inflammatory molecules, along with sulforaphane, a phase II detox promoter which also protects lungs from damage by activating the Nrf2 gene [9], EGCg (epigallocatechin gallate), extracted from green tea that can stimulate T cells [10], inhibit pathological immunity [11], and also protect the lungs, and thymoquinone which comes from the plant nigella sativa that suppresses autophagy, potential antiviral mechanistic effects on cells [12], and has been demonstrated to stimulate NK cells [13] which are antiviral."

