Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Enhancement of StemVacs Immune Stimulating Activity Using Neuromodulatory Compound Homotaurine

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced filing of a patent disclosing enhancement of natural killer cell and T cell activity by StemVacs after treatment with homotaurine, a safe blood-brain barrier permeable GABA A-R-specific agonist. The data suggests the possibility that neurologically acting molecules, such as homotaurine, may be an unexplored area for discovery of novel immune modulators.

"It is known that the immune system and the nervous system are the only two systems of the body which possess memory and ability to distinguish between "self" and "non-self". The potent interactions between the nervous system and immune system is the basis of Campbell Neurosciences, our suicide-prevention spin-off" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and co-inventor of patent. "Through testing a variety of naturally occurring neurologically active molecules, we found that homotaurine increases the immune stimulatory potential of StemVacs. This data is particularly relevant because it supports the development of a new class of immune modulators that are derived from neurology."

"We are excited about homotaurine from a commercialization perspective. This chemical, which was also known as Tramiprosate or Alzhemed, failed in clinical trials for Alzheimer's but was demonstrated to possess an excellent safety profile" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company and co-inventor. "What appears paradoxical is that homotaurine actually works as an anti-inflammatory molecule so we would not have expected it to augment activity of StemVacs. This unexpected finding should provide support for rapid issuance of intellectual property."

"As a corporation we never stop on optimizing our products. We believe that our responsibility, to our investors and to cancer patients, is to always optimize and share results as quickly as possible with the community" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "We are currently exploring means to incorporate these new findings into the clinical development of StemVacs."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

