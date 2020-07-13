Therapeutic Solutions International Reports QuadraMune™ Inhibits Inflammation Induced Blood Clotting: Possible Implication for Ongoing Covid-19 Prevention Clinical Trial?

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today new data showing that the ingredients of QuadraMune™ suppress expression of an inflammation stimulated molecule which is known to induce coagulation of blood. Inhibition of this coagulation-promoting molecule, called Tissue Factor, was synergistic with all four ingredients of QuadraMune™ when combined. Tissue Factor is known to be associated with COVID-19 disease1,2, and is the culprit for clotting associated conditions such as deep vein thrombosis and atherothrombosis3.

"Myself and my colleagues are puzzled by the abnormal blood clots that are found throughout the body of COVID-19 patients. We are seeing strokes in patients in their 30s, and abnormal blood coagulation pathology that normally is restricted to patients with hematological abnormalities. It is shocking that some autopsy studies report these blood clots to be found in almost every major organ of the body4" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and co-inventor of the filed patent disclosing the new data. "The finding that components in QuadraMune can inhibit inflammation induced expression of the coagulation molecule Tissue Factor, has profound implications for our ongoing research program. We previously listed at ClinicalTrials.gov a registered Covid-19 prevention trial5 and we are in discussions whether trial modification is necessary based on these exciting new data."

The data, which is basis for a new patent filing, demonstrate that pterostilbene, thymoquinone, sulforaphane, and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) suppress TNF-alpha induced expression of the molecule tissue factor. Tissue factor is one of the key molecules which causes blood clots. Importantly, the Company previously reported that QuadraMune™ inhibits production of inflammatory molecules from the blood of healthy volunteers while stimulating natural killer cells6. The inflammatory molecules which QuadraMune™ has been shown to suppress, are associated with poor prognosis in patients with COVID-197.

"Our mantra is to diligently, systematically, and very precisely, follow the science" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We have a world-class scientific advisory board who has been guiding us in the development of these two global approaches to COVID-19: our QuadraMune™ nutraceutical approach, which is commercially available today, and our StemVacs™ cell therapy approach, which will require FDA clearance. By working in these two different worlds we are obtaining valuable cross-fertilization and, in our opinion, making progress at a "Warp Speed."

