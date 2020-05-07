Therapeutic Vaccines Industry Analysis and Forecast 2015-2025 (COVID-19 Adjusted)

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market By Type (Antigen Vaccine, Dendritic Cell Vaccine, DNA Vaccines, Tumor cell vaccine), By Product, By Technology, By Delivery Mechanism, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period, on account of increasing awareness in the population about prevalence of fatal and chronic diseases. Moreover, on account of increasing demand from consumers, 120 new vaccines are also anticipated to be introduced globally by different multinational companies, thereby driving the market. Since vaccines are prepared for a special type of disease, it can be said that the market is the demand-based market.



The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, delivery mechanism, end-user, company and region. The type segment is further segregated into addiction vaccines, auto immune disease vaccines, neurological disease vaccines, cancer vaccines, infectious disease vaccine and others. Auto immune disease vaccines held the largest market share in 2019 as auto immune diseases are responsible for majority of deaths all over the world.



In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate until 2025 owing to increasing patient awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, favorable regulations and initiatives taken by the government in the economies present in the region are positively impacting the growth of the market.



Leading players in the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market include Sanofi Pasteur SA de CV, Intellect Neurosciences Inc, Agenus Inc, Celtic Pharma Holdings Advisors LLC, Novartis AG, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Transgene SA, Argos Therapeutics Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, CureVac GmbH, etc. The companies operating in the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market are adoption inorganic and organic growth strategies to increase their share in the market.



Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market based on type, product, technology, delivery mechanism, end-user, company and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market



4. Voice of Customers



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Antigen Vaccine, Dendritic Cell Vaccine, DNA Vaccines, Tumor cell vaccine)

6.2.2. By Product (Addiction Vaccines, Auto Immune Disease Vaccines, Neurological Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines, Infectious Disease Vaccine, Others)

6.2.3. By Technology (Autologous Vaccines, Allogeneic Vaccines)

6.2.4. By Delivery Mechanism (Nasal, Electroporation)

6.2.5. By End-user (Private Hospitals, Government Hospitals, Specialty Clinics)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Vaccines Market Outlook



8. Europe Therapeutic Vaccines Market Outlook



9. North America Therapeutic Vaccines Market Outlook



10. South America Therapeutic Vaccines Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Therapeutic Vaccines Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

12.3. Porter's Five forces challenge



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Sanofi Pasteur S.A. de C.V.

14.2.2. Intellect Neurosciences Inc.

14.2.3. Agenus Inc.

14.2.4. Celtic Pharma Holdings Advisors LLC

14.2.5. Novartis AG

14.2.6. Bavarian Nordic A/S

14.2.7. Transgene S.A.

14.2.8. Argos Therapeutics Inc.

14.2.9. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

14.2.10. CureVac GmbH



15. Strategic Recommendations



