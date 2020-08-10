Therapeutic Vaccines Market Insights Report 2020-2024 - Featuring Advantagene, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co, and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutic vaccines market is poised to grow by $3.78 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases, strong therapeutic vaccine pipeline, and increasing funding for the development of vaccines. The study identifies the increase in R&D activities related to novel therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the therapeutic vaccines market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives to increase awareness about severe diseases and rise in number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading therapeutic vaccines market vendors that include:

Advantagene Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Immune Response BioPharma Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

SOTIO AS

Also, the therapeutic vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Cancer vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infectious diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Neurological diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Autoimmune diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

