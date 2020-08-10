Therapeutic Vaccines Market Insights Report 2020-2024 - Featuring Advantagene, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co, and Novartis Among Others
Aug 10, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global therapeutic vaccines market is poised to grow by $3.78 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases, strong therapeutic vaccine pipeline, and increasing funding for the development of vaccines. The study identifies the increase in R&D activities related to novel therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the therapeutic vaccines market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives to increase awareness about severe diseases and rise in number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading therapeutic vaccines market vendors that include:
- Advantagene Inc.
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Immune Response BioPharma Inc.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.
- SOTIO AS
Also, the therapeutic vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Cancer vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infectious diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Neurological diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Autoimmune diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advantagene Inc.
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Immune Response BioPharma Inc.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.
- SOTIO AS
