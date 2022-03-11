Therapeutics for Women's Health - A Comprehensive Industry Assessment Highlighting the Key Opportunities, Pricing & Reimbursement, Players, and Strategic Recommendations - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutics for Women's Health: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an analytical business tool that comprehensively evaluates the global market for women's health therapeutics. The format of the study is organized around the following topics:

Detailed study around women's diseases, such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and PCOS

Disease incidence and prevalence

Regulatory structure of pharmaceutical industry

Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation

Market drivers and restraints

Detailed market projections through 2026

Competition and market shares

Pricing and reimbursement

Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with description, regulatory status, and clinical trials

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of market for women's health therapeutics

Profiles of market participants and associations

The report includes:

58 data tables and 56 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for women's health therapeutics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Detailed study around women's diseases such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS); their historical background, stages, symptoms, risk factors and genetic factors, diagnosis, and treatment, etiology, pathophysiology, epidemiology, and economic burden

Discussion on aging and women's health disorders, women & sexual health such as female sexual arousal disorder, female orgasmic disorder, and vaginismus and relation between infertility and cancer

Coverage of regulatory structure, pricing, and reimbursement scenarios; marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, and clinical trials

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, and Merck

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

What's New in this Update?

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Technologies and Global Markets

Disease Overview and Definitions

Historical Background

Market Driving Factors and Opportunities

Aging Female Population



Government Involvement and Increased Funding



Increasing Awareness Regarding Women's Disorders and Treatments

Market Restraints

Poor Diagnosis



Availability of Alternate Treatment Options and Lifestyle Changes



Unavailability of Novel Treatments



High Treatment Cost of Osteoporosis

Opportunities

Rising Female Population in Asia-Pacific



Increased Demand for Technology Innovation



Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Implications on Women's Health and Diagnosis

Implications on Cancer Treatment

Impact on Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market

Chapter 5 Pipeline Assessment and Analysis

Women's Health Therapeutics: Key Clinical Trial Developments

List of Drugs in Pipeline

Overview of Osteoporosis Drug Development Pipeline

Late-stage Pipeline Drugs

Chapter 6 Regulatory Structure

Overview of Regulations

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Japan

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Women's Health Disorder

Introduction

Menopause-Related Diseases

Overview



Symptoms



Risk Factors



Epidemiology and Economic Burden



Diagnosis



Treatments



Market Size and Forecast

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Overview



Epidemiology and Economic Burden



Diagnosis



Treatments



Market Size and Forecasts

Endometriosis

Overview



Epidemiology and Economic Burden



Diagnosis



Treatments



Market Size and Forecasts

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Overview



Etiology



Reducing PCOS Risk



Epidemiology and Economic Burden



Disease Symptoms and Risk Factors



Diagnosis



Treatments



Market Size and Forecasts

Breast Cancer

Overview



Market Size and Forecasts

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America



Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Pricing and Reimbursement

Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Japan

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Market Players and Strategies

Blockbuster Breast Cancer Pharmaceutical Brands

Patent Analysis

List of Key Patents

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Development of Innovative Products/Novel Product Launch

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Key Products

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Asahi Kasei

Astrazeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eisai

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chapter 12 Conclusions: Outlook for Women's Health Therapeutics

Major Developments to Influence Market

Therapeutic Developments

Demographic and Economic Trends

Income Growth in Emerging Markets

Future Outlook

Chapter 13 Appendix A: Glossary of Terms

Chapter 14 Appendix B: Industry and Professional Organizations

