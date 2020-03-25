Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Announces Shareholder Conference Call

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TRPX) (the "Company"), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments announced today that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 4:30 PM EDT. ET

On the call, the Company will discuss the following topics:

The Company's 2020 corporate vision and mission of the company; The Company's plan to expand business through its subsidiaries; and The Company's capital plan for 2020 and 2021.

The Dial in number will be +1 (978) 990-5000, access code 423748. There will also be a playback of the call starting at about 6:30 PM EDT on April 22, 2020. The playback number will be +1 (978) 990-5099, access code 423748. Those interested in submitting questions prior and during the call can do so also by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

About Therapix Biosciences (Nasdaq: TRPX):

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain; and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. Please visit our website for more information at www.therapixbio.com , the content of which is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses holding a shareholder conference call and expanding business through its subsidiaries. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

