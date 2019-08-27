Therap's Business Intelligence Tool to Aggregate Agency-Wide Data

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Business Intelligence tool aggregates agency-wide data, providing real-time reports which help to identify trends, execution of quality assurance activities, and assessment of the overall agency performance in supporting individuals. Data is routed from multiple data collection tools into meaningful dashboards and visual charts, helping administrators and teams understand the overall data to improve the quality of supports provided. Integrated tools allow supervisors to make informed decisions about the effectiveness of service delivery and measurable outcomes. In addition, Therap reinforces transparency and accountability, by creating an effective audit trail of the data, including who views or adjusts it, and is notified of it. The system records date and time-stamps with electronic signatures of each caretaker or professional performing a particular action within the system.

Therap offers five dashboards displaying data collection and trends within its tools. These include a Demographic dashboard, Incident Management dashboard, Health Tracking dashboard, Billing dashboard, and a Data Driven Outcomes dashboard. Each displays meaningful reports and trends on data staff or Therap users enter within corresponding data collection tools. The data is displayed with charts, graphs, tables or other graphical presentations configured by the viewer, while data can be exported to multiple formats. The Data Driven Outcomes dashboard allows providers to aggregate outcome data for individuals they support into targeted buckets – separate provider-directed domains used to assess outcome data at the personal, program, organization, and oversight (state, agency, multi-state provider) levels. This provides a statistical representation of outcomes data using the same goal and service data direct support professionals and caretakers input on a regular basis. It provides aggregate outcome data of individuals to track their progress and assess their progress or findings across domains or goals. The reviewer can add weighted values to the individual's services and goals or outcomes, generating trends that measure across multiple goals or services, entire programs, the organization, or larger jurisdictions.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services (HCBS) and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication and reporting. Therap provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations.

