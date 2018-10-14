Therap's Dashboard Analytics Tool Aggregates Billing Data and Claims to Track Billable Units Efficiently

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's latest dashboard aggregates billing data and claims, allowing assessments and comparison of relevant billing data at the oversight, provider, program, service, and individual levels. Providers and oversight agencies' dashboards display service authorizations, billing data, and claims for services provided to individuals. The billing dashboard expands the scope of aggregate reporting as another tool to improve outcomes and provide actionable data for agencies providing supports to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other LTSS services.

Therap's billing application directly uploads to state Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) for claim submission, generating additional claims in the ANSI X12 837 format. Billing features integrate with service outcomes and point-of-service documentation and goal tracking to provide reliable audit trails. Therap's electronic claim generation process meets HIPAA Version 5010 standard for electronic claim transactions. Daily, weekly and monthly unit capture billable services and configurable rounding algorithms calculate an array of time increments across the spectrum of approved services. Individual attendance for multiple service types are used to generate billable 837 claims, including services ranging from hourly to daily.

In addition to the new billing dashboard, Therap's Business Intelligence suite provides aggregated reports using dashboard analytics for demographic data, comparing data across providers and programs. Providers utilize these reports to identify trends and respond to patterns emerging across different levels of their organization. This predictive analysis extends to incident reporting, allowing users to compare variables such as type, cause, severity, and location of incidents. When incorporated into an agency's review process, agencies are better equipped to identify and reduce incidents, and enhance overall quality assurance. Therap's Data-Driven Outcomes (DDO) Dashboard enables agencies to tag service data and goals with overall outcomes. Finally, the Health Tracking Dashboard aggregates health data across numerous health tools to apply that same level of identification, pattern recognition and predictive analysis to overall health outcomes.

Therap software is used in the HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS and human service fields to document residential and community-based supports, employment, case management, incident reporting, staff training and direct-to-Medicaid claim submissions.

