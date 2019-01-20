Therap's Disability Software for Intellectual and Developmental Disability Providers Features Billing Options for Services Tracked Using Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's billing features now includes the option to bill for services tracked using Electronic Visit Verification (EVV). With EVV billing enabled, providers can configure scheduled slots as billable and link approved services authorizations to electronic visit verification data, automatically generating billing claims for that data.

Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling module is designed to meet Federal requirements and adjustments. With the enactment of 21st Century CURES Act, providers must use a solution to fulfill EVV compliance requirements (as outlined in Section 12006 of the CURES Act). Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tools are a comprehensive solution to facilitate compliance and simplify the service delivery authentication process. Therap's EVV tools assist providers with collecting data from the point of service by the person directly providing those services. With geolocation and timestamp features, staff can easily check in/out electronically and remotely with a single swipe from their handheld device. The app additionally captures time and date stamp during the entry and every view or further update access thereafter.

Therap's EVV tool is designed with platform and device accessibility, available via Android and iOS mobile applications and a device-responsive web-based interface. This flexibility allows organizations to consider different hardware options in procuring devices for employees. This is to allow organization the flexibility needed to secure the best hardware solution that is most cost-effective or fitting their existing hardware and software needs.

Therap's HIPAA compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication, and reporting and by the broader Longer Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers single software solutions for data-driven outcomes, quality assurance, and electronic billing.

