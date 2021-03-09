Therap's E-Tools for Tracking and Supporting Community Employment

WATERBURY, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's E-Tools workflow for Community Employment was and continues to be developed in concert with Therap users and Therap staff employment experts as part of Therap's Community Employment System. The E-Tools for preparing an individual to get a community job and supporting the individual once they have been hired include:

Application and Interview

Application Submission Date



Application Completed By



Interview Date



Employer



Application Submission Date



Interview With



Type of Interview (1 st , 2 nd , In-Person, Phone)

, 2 , In-Person, Phone)

Interview Attended? (Yes, No)



Job Offered? (Yes, No)



Job Accepted by Individual? (Yes, No)



Description (freeform)



Attachment

Job Detail

Individual



Position Title (Freeform)



Job Category (Agriculture. Business, Art, Education, etc.)



Employer (From Job Bank)



Employer Address



Benefits



Other Benefit



Job Type (Paid, etc.)



Job Status



Job Start Date



Job End Date



Reason for Job Loss

Benefits Counseling

Date



Reason (Request, Job Change, Job Change, Job Start )

)

Decision (Accepted, Declined, Provided, Other)



Counseling Provided By



Responsibility to Report Earnings



Comments



Attachments

Variance

Variance Type (Individual Choice, Individual Choice with Team, Physically Unable, Retired, Other)



Date



Comments



Attachments

Additional Information

Date



Comments



Attachments

The E-Tools for Tracking and Supporting Community Employment provide effective and easily accessible tools to evaluate if an individual is achieving goals. In aggregate, these E-Tools comprise a program's Employment History. The Employment History provides an effective tool for evaluating if the E-Tools for assessment and skill development are coordinated with the Job Bank in respect to matching individuals goals, skills, jobs, and job accessibility. The specific tasks for Therap's Community Employment system can be used with Therap's service tracking system to track billable services and, if necessary, submit claims for those services.

By identifying and supporting successful employment, the community E-Tools are continually being developed and refined to work with Therap's job bank and facilitate working with individuals to achieve community employment.

For more information on Therap's community employment E-Tools go to https://www.therapservices.net/products/e-solution-for-voc-rehab-and-community-employment-services/

About Therap

Therap Services complete EHR solution for Human Services provides web-based documentation, communication, reporting, and electronic billing to over 7000 HCBS providers across the United States, in addition to supporting over 20 state government contracts. Learn more at www.TherapServices.net .

